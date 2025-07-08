Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index is losing some momentum around a one-week high on Tuesday morning in Asia following sharp upside witnessed in the last session. The greenback was supported by last weeks better than expected jobs data that reduced urgency for a rate cut soon. However, the currency stays vulnerable due to rising fiscal worries, especially after President Trump signed his signature "Big Beautiful Bill" into law on Friday. On the tariff front, the White House reportedly announced late Monday that US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order delaying the implementation of new tariffs from July to August 1. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is trading just short of 97 mark at 96.98, down 0.17% on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are both trading higher by around 0.15% at $1.1796 and $1.3640 respectively. FOMC meeting minutes this week will be closely watched.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty tad below 25,450; consumer durables shares decline

Royal Orchid Hotels expands in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in June'25

Nectar Life slumps on selling core pharma business to Ceph Lifesciences for Rs 1,270 Cr

Mangalam Cement successfully bids for Nimana-Duniya Extension Block

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story