Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty tad below 25,450; consumer durables shares decline

Nifty tad below 25,450; consumer durables shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded tad below the 25,450 mark. Consumer durables shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 16.04 points or 0.02% to 83,426.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 13.10 points or 0.05% to 25,448.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,846 shares rose and 1,719 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 2.18% to 38,289.80. The index declined 2.42% in the past two trading sessions.

Titan Company (down 5.16%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 3.06%), PG Electroplast (down 1.61%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.28%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.16%), Blue Star (down 1.13%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.08%), Voltas (down 0.78%), Havells India (down 0.6%) and V-Guard Industries (down 0.58%) declined.

On the other hand, Bata India (up 2.76%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.69%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 0.18%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Refex Industries rose 2.84% after the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 250 crore from state-owned power generation company (GENCO) for comprehensive ash disposal along with operation & maintenance (O&M) of fly ash systems.

JSW Infrastructure rose 0.90%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for the reconstruction of berth 8 and mechanization of berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Royal Orchid Hotels expands in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in June'25

Nectar Life slumps on selling core pharma business to Ceph Lifesciences for Rs 1,270 Cr

Mangalam Cement successfully bids for Nimana-Duniya Extension Block

Wall Street Drops on Tariff Worries and Profit-Taking; Dow Sheds Over 400 Points

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story