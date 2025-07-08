Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nectar Life slumps on selling core pharma business to Ceph Lifesciences for Rs 1,270 Cr

Nectar Life slumps on selling core pharma business to Ceph Lifesciences for Rs 1,270 Cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nectar Lifesciences plunged 17.75% to Rs 19.05 after the company announced a major strategic move, selling its core business division to Ceph Lifesciences for Rs 1,270 crore.

The deal, executed on a slump sale basis, includes the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and formulations.

As part of the broader restructuring, Nectar has also signed an asset purchase agreement to divest its menthol business assets to Ceph Lifesciences for an additional Rs 20 crore.

The transaction, expected to be completed by 20 September 2025, is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 4.

According to the company, this sale marks a significant pivot toward becoming a more focused and innovation-driven enterprise. Proceeds from the deal will be used to repay existing debt, invest in emerging opportunities, potentially reward shareholders and fund future growth initiatives.

The buyer, Ceph Lifesciences, is a non-promoter entity with no impact on Nectar's existing shareholding pattern post-transaction.

Sanjiv Goyal, promoter and chairman of Nectar Lifesciences, commented: "This transaction marks a significant milestone in Nectar Lifesciences evolution. By divesting mature segments of our business, we are laying the foundation for a focused and agile organization geared towards innovation and long-term value creation. We thank our stakeholders for their continued trust and support as we embark on this next chapter."

Nectar Lifesciences is a pharmaceutical company focused on research-driven innovation, manufacturing, and global distribution.

The company will announce Q4 results on 7 July 2025. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Nectar Lifescience soared 399.36% to Rs 7.84 crore while net sales rose 0.48% to Rs 454.33 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mangalam Cement successfully bids for Nimana-Duniya Extension Block

Wall Street Drops on Tariff Worries and Profit-Taking; Dow Sheds Over 400 Points

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Sobha records sales value over Rs 2,000 crore in Q1 FY26; price realization drops by 10% YoY

Adani Power completes acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story