M&M production climbs 20% YoY in June'25

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 20.15% to 83,435 units in the month of June 2025, compared with 69,441 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 76,335 units in June 2025, registering a growth of 14.27% on a YoY basis.

The exports surged 1.42% YoY to 2,634 units in June 2025.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.