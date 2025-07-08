M&M production climbs 20% YoY in June'25

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 20.15% to 83,435 units in the month of June 2025, compared with 69,441 units produced in the same period last year.
The auto major's total sales stood at 76,335 units in June 2025, registering a growth of 14.27% on a YoY basis.
The exports surged 1.42% YoY to 2,634 units in June 2025.
M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.
The auto major's standalone net profit surged 21.85% to Rs 2,437.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,000.07 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 24.50% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31,353.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra shed 0.88% to Rs 3,133 on the BSE.
