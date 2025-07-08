Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&M production climbs 20% YoY in June'25

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in June'25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 20.15% to 83,435 units in the month of June 2025, compared with 69,441 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 76,335 units in June 2025, registering a growth of 14.27% on a YoY basis.

The exports surged 1.42% YoY to 2,634 units in June 2025.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The auto major's standalone net profit surged 21.85% to Rs 2,437.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,000.07 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 24.50% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31,353.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra shed 0.88% to Rs 3,133 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nectar Life slumps on selling core pharma business to Ceph Lifesciences for Rs 1,270 Cr

Mangalam Cement successfully bids for Nimana-Duniya Extension Block

Wall Street Drops on Tariff Worries and Profit-Taking; Dow Sheds Over 400 Points

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Sobha records sales value over Rs 2,000 crore in Q1 FY26; price realization drops by 10% YoY

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story