Dollar index lingers around 2-month low; US jobs report in focus

The dollar index is lingering around a two-month low on Tuesday, well below 98 mark awaiting further clarity on Federal rate stance. The upcoming delayed US jobs report is keenly awaited for the day. Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that monetary policy is well-positioned for next year following last weeks rate reduction, amid elevated risks to employment and somewhat-reduced inflation risk. Fed Governor Stephen Miran reiterated his view that current policy remains overly restrictive. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 97. 95, down marginally on the day. The DXY had begun losing momentum following Fed rate cut earlier in the month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News