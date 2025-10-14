Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index lingers around 99 mark; US government shutdown enters third week

Dollar index lingers around 99 mark; US government shutdown enters third week

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
The dollar index is lingering around 99 mark on Tuesday as concerns surrounding US-China trade tensions are offset by growing possibility of near term Fed rate cut. The United States (US) and China in its latest development has reportedly decided to charge additional port fees on ocean shipping companies that transport everything from holiday toys to crude oil. Meanwhile, the US government shutdown has entered its third week with no resolution in sight. The Senate returns Tuesday and is expected to vote again on a House-passed measure to fund the government. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.03, almost flat on the day. Besides, weakness in yen and euro amid domestic tensions is also keeping greenback supported.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

