Dollar index lingers around 99 mark; US government shutdown enters third week

The dollar index is lingering around 99 mark on Tuesday as concerns surrounding US-China trade tensions are offset by growing possibility of near term Fed rate cut. The United States (US) and China in its latest development has reportedly decided to charge additional port fees on ocean shipping companies that transport everything from holiday toys to crude oil. Meanwhile, the US government shutdown has entered its third week with no resolution in sight. The Senate returns Tuesday and is expected to vote again on a House-passed measure to fund the government. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.03, almost flat on the day. Besides, weakness in yen and euro amid domestic tensions is also keeping greenback supported.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app