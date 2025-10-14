Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AUD/USD slumps to one and half month low amid US-China trade tensions

AUD/USD slumps to one and half month low amid US-China trade tensions

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Australian dollar slumped to one and a half month low on Tuesday as persistent trade tensions between US and China continued to weigh. The United States (US) and China reportedly decided to charge additional port fees on ocean shipping companies that transport everything from holiday toys to crude oil. As China and Australia are close trading partners, the tensions in the former are seen weighing on the latter. Besides, RBA minutes today noted that economic risks persist, with consumption remaining weak amid softer job and wage growth. The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6470, lower by 0.77% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBL Bank gains on reports of Emirates NBD's Rs 15,000 crore investment plan

MCX India extends gains on active bullion trade

RBL Bank's total deposits jumps 8% YoY to Rs 1,16,665 cr in Q2 FY26

BCL Industries receives I-REC certificates for its 10 MW captive power plant

Prestige Group launches residential project in Dahisar-Mira Road, Mumbai

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story