Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index Loses Momentum On Increasing Bets Of A Near-Term Federal Rate Cut

Dollar Index Loses Momentum On Increasing Bets Of A Near-Term Federal Rate Cut

Image
Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US dollar index is seen moderating losses after falling sharply to a five week low in the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond tumbled to its lowest level since March, dragging the US Dollar lower. DXY slumped after US data showed softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, which lifted bets for a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) dipped in June for the first time in more than four years and the yearly rate decelerated to 3% from 3.3% in May. Currently, the counter is quoting at 104.18 after shedding over half a percent yesterday. Meanwhile, US dollar slumped to its lowest level in over three months against the euro. EURUSD is currently trading at $1.09 while GBPUSD is seen at $1.29 as both counters gains overnight on dollar weakness.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs, broader indices underperform; Nifty IT up 4%

Premium

F&O Alert: M&M, Shriram Finance see short buildup; Manappuram, Sun Tv long

LIVE: SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy 'scam' case

Sensex up 996 pts, Nifty near 24,600 intraday: Why markets rose on Friday?

Zee Entertainment gains 7% as board to consider fund raising on July 16

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story