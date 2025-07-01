KSB rises on securing major order from L&T

KSB rose 1.33% to Rs 828.80 after the company received a significant order from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of boiler feed pumps to NTPC's supercritical power plant projects.

The order includes 15 sets of main boiler feed pumps, booster pumps, motors, and accessories for the Gadarwara STPP Stage-II (2x800 MW) and Nabinagar STPP Stage-II (3x800 MW). Deliveries are scheduled over 2028 months, with payments linked to project milestones.

KSB manufactures a range of standard industrial end suction and high-pressure multistage pumps, submersible motor pumps, monoblock pumps and other value-added parts for the agricultural, wastewater treatment, energy (nuclear and conventional power), and oil and gas sectors, as well as other industries.