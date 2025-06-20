Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index sees mild pull back but heads for weekly gain

Dollar index sees mild pull back but heads for weekly gain

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index pulled back on Friday even as persistent geo-political tensions in Middle East limited sharp downside in the safe haven currency. As per latest report, the White House says US President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether the US will join in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks. Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday announced to leave the interest rate unchanged at 4.5% in June but still sees around 50 basis points of interest rate cuts through the end of 2025, weighing on the greenback. Moreover, President Donald Trump on Thursday reportedly targeted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling for a massive 2.5-point reduction in interest rates. Investors now await the Fed's Monetary Policy Report, scheduled for release on Friday. The Federal Reserve Board will submit reports to Congress containing discussions of "the conduct of monetary policy and economic developments and prospects for the future." The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.18, down 0.31% on the day and is set for weekly gain of around 0.50%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares jump

One Mobikwik Systems allots Equity shares

JSW Infra signs MoU with KRCL for rail link to Jaigarh Port

Volumes spurt at Emami Ltd counter

Brigade Ent rises as BuzzWorks expands presence in Hyderabad city

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story