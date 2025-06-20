Dollar index sees mild pull back but heads for weekly gain

The dollar index pulled back on Friday even as persistent geo-political tensions in Middle East limited sharp downside in the safe haven currency. As per latest report, the White House says US President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether the US will join in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks. Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday announced to leave the interest rate unchanged at 4.5% in June but still sees around 50 basis points of interest rate cuts through the end of 2025, weighing on the greenback. Moreover, President Donald Trump on Thursday reportedly targeted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling for a massive 2.5-point reduction in interest rates. Investors now await the Fed's Monetary Policy Report, scheduled for release on Friday. The Federal Reserve Board will submit reports to Congress containing discussions of "the conduct of monetary policy and economic developments and prospects for the future." The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.18, down 0.31% on the day and is set for weekly gain of around 0.50%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app