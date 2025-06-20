Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Mobikwik Systems allots Equity shares

One Mobikwik Systems allots Equity shares

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Under ESOP

One Mobikwik Systems approved allotment of 4,65,873 Equity Shares of the face value ₹2/- each, to the eligible employees of the Company upon exercise of stock options vested with them under MobiKwik Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 at the following exercise prices: 3,76,533 shares with Exercise Price of Rs.2 per Share and 89,340 Shares with an Exercise Price of Rs.34.75 per share.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

