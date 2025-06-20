Volumes spurt at Emami Ltd counter

Emami Ltd notched up volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11673 shares
Endurance Technologies Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 June 2025.
Emami Ltd notched up volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11673 shares. The stock slipped 0.19% to Rs.561.55. Volumes stood at 8829 shares in the last session.
Endurance Technologies Ltd registered volume of 22141 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3232 shares. The stock rose 4.64% to Rs.2,535.90. Volumes stood at 1058 shares in the last session.
Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 39476 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12475 shares. The stock slipped 3.77% to Rs.590.40. Volumes stood at 6664 shares in the last session.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.68% to Rs.412.00. Volumes stood at 7.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Indus Towers Ltd clocked volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95372 shares. The stock gained 2.73% to Rs.400.40. Volumes stood at 42064 shares in the last session.
