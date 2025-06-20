Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Emami Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Emami Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Emami Ltd notched up volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11673 shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 June 2025.

Emami Ltd notched up volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11673 shares. The stock slipped 0.19% to Rs.561.55. Volumes stood at 8829 shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd registered volume of 22141 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3232 shares. The stock rose 4.64% to Rs.2,535.90. Volumes stood at 1058 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 39476 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12475 shares. The stock slipped 3.77% to Rs.590.40. Volumes stood at 6664 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.68% to Rs.412.00. Volumes stood at 7.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd clocked volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95372 shares. The stock gained 2.73% to Rs.400.40. Volumes stood at 42064 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Ent rises as BuzzWorks expands presence in Hyderabad city

Nifty climbs above 25,000 level; realty shares advance

BSE SME Aten Papers & Foam shares soggy on debut

Kaynes Technology gains on launching QIP

Premier Explosives bags Rs 7-cr defence order from international client

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story