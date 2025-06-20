JSW Infra signs MoU with KRCL for rail link to Jaigarh Port

JSW Infrastructure announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Jaigarh Port, has signed a binding MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) to provide a refundable, non-lapsable security deposit for developing a dedicated rail siding.

Once finished, the proposed siding will provide direct rail access to Jaigarh Port. This will improve the movement of containers, bulk, and liquid cargo. The project seeks to greatly increase the ports capacity to handle third-party cargo from Maharashtras inland areas. It also fits into JSW Infras long-term growth plan.

JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.