JSW Infra signs MoU with KRCL for rail link to Jaigarh Port

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
JSW Infrastructure announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Jaigarh Port, has signed a binding MoU with Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) to provide a refundable, non-lapsable security deposit for developing a dedicated rail siding.

Once finished, the proposed siding will provide direct rail access to Jaigarh Port. This will improve the movement of containers, bulk, and liquid cargo. The project seeks to greatly increase the ports capacity to handle third-party cargo from Maharashtras inland areas. It also fits into JSW Infras long-term growth plan.

JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 56.67% to Rs 515.58 crore on a 17.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,283.18 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of JSW Infrastructure shed 0.22% to Rs 298.50 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

