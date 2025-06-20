Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares jump

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares jump

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with major gains in mid-morning trade, continuing to show resilience amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment remains sensitive to global cues, including crude oil prices and other international developments. The Nifty hovered above the 25,000 level.

PSU Bank shares rallied after declining in the past three trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 688.06 points or 0.85% to 82,049.93. The Nifty 50 index jumped 216.20 points or 0.87 to 25,010.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.98% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.85%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,519 shares rose and 1,155 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Arisinfra Solutions received bids for 2,12,94,945 shares as against 1,30,84,656 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:21 IST on Friday (20 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.63 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (18 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (20 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 222 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU bank index jumped 2.16% to 6,879.65. The index fell 3.14% in the past three trading sessions.

Union Bank of India (up 2.93%), Canara Bank (up 2.01%), Central Bank of India (up 1.56%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.32%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.18%), State Bank of India (up 1.09%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.91%), Indian Bank (up 0.79%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.7%) and UCO Bank (up 0.63%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Premier Explosives rose 0.55%. The company announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 6.62 crore from an international client for the manufacture and supply of defence products.

Suzlon Energy added 2.14% after the company has bagged its third successive order from Ampin Energy Transition (AMPIN) for the development of a 170.1 MW wind power project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were down 125 points, signaling a weak start for Wall Street. Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Most Asian markets traded higher on Friday as investors assessed China data and monitored escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump is now weighing on whether to back the Israeli military and strike Tehran. The White House said that he will make a final decision within the next two weeks.

Japan's core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 3.7% in May from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, accelerating from a 3.5% increase in April.

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged Friday. The Peoples Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0% and 5-year LPR at 3.5%, according to a statement Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One Mobikwik Systems allots Equity shares

JSW Infra signs MoU with KRCL for rail link to Jaigarh Port

Volumes spurt at Emami Ltd counter

Brigade Ent rises as BuzzWorks expands presence in Hyderabad city

Nifty climbs above 25,000 level; realty shares advance

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story