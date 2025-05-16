Bajaj Auto Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 8386.5, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.49% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 8386.5, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 25001.55. The Sensex is at 82282.55, down 0.3%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 4.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23804.85, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8421, up 0.91% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is down 4.49% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News