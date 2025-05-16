Exide Industries Ltd soars 2.38%, Gains for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 393, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.49% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% gain in NIFTY and a 2.62% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 393, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 25002.7. The Sensex is at 82310.59, down 0.27%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 4.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23804.85, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 395, up 2.5% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

