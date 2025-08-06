Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index stays pressured amid downbeat US data; Fed speakers in focus

Dollar index stays pressured amid downbeat US data; Fed speakers in focus

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index continues to linger below 99 mark on Wednesday, pressured on growing expectations of a Federal rate cut in the upcoming FOMC. Recent data points to weakening signs in US economy and soft labour market are seen setting stage for a near term rate cut. Moreover, data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) yesterday revealed that the Services PMI eased to 50.1 in July, versus 50.8 prior.US treasury yields are lingering around a 3-month low while the dollar index is quoting at a one-week low at 98.49. Meanwhile, Trump reportedly said he would announce decisions soon on a nominee for the next Fed chair and will also reveal a decision on a short-term replacement for Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, who resigned last Friday. All eyes are glued to speeches due from the Fed policymakers later in the day, including Susan Collins, Lisa Cook and Mary Daly.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

BSE SME Takyon Networks trips on the wire in market debut

NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

Gokaldas Exports Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY on productivity gains, cost controls

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story