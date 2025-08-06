BSE SME Takyon Networks trips on the wire in market debut

Shares of Takyon Networks was trading at Rs 54 on the BSE, matching the issue price of Rs 54.The scrip was listed at Rs 55.85, a premium of 3.43% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 3.31% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 56 and a low of Rs 53.06. About 12.22 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Takyon Networks' IPO was subscribed 20.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it closed on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 51 to Rs Rs 54 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,92,00 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.52% from 100% pre-issue.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of a portion of certain borrowing availed by the company, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.
Ahead of the Takyon Networks on 29 July 2025, raised Rs 5.76 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 10.68 lakh shares at Rs 54 per share to 5 anchor investors.
Takyon Networks provides comprehensive networking and IT infrastructure solutions to a diverse range of clients, including government agencies and corporate enterprises. Its services include IT networking, data center solutions, IT security and surveillance, as well as cloud and managed services. It also offers maintenance and support through formal contracts, delivering expert technical assistance to its clients. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 533 employees on a payroll basis.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 103.12 crore and net profit of Rs 6.96 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app