Dollar index surges above 100 mark; US jobs data in focus

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The dollar index is hovering around a six month high on Thursday morning in Asia as investors assess the Federal Reserve monetary policy outlook ahead of a key jobs report. Investors eye the release of the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) later on Thursday, to gain fresh impetus on Fed policy outlook. Meanwhile, FOMC Minutes for the October 28-29 meeting indicated that Fed officials are divided and cautious about the path forward for interest rates. Most participants indicated further rate cuts would likely be appropriate over time, but several indicated they did not necessarily view a reduction in December as appropriate. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 100.18, marginally higher on the day.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

