Mahindra Holidays surges on foray into Leisure Hospitality segment

Mahindra Holidays rallied 5.71% to Rs 341.70 after the company's board approved entering into 'Leisure Hospitality' segment, aimed at scaling and diversifying its existing business portfolio.

The new vertical will be operated through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahindra Hotels and Residences India, under the brand name Mahindra Signature Resorts.

The company currently operates in the vacation ownership segment. Its entry into leisure hospitality business is expected to add scale and diversity to its existing business portfolio while enabling it to tap into fast growing categories and customers in the overall tourism sector.

The company plans to invest about Rs 1,000 crore in setting up the new business through its subsidiary. Mahindra Signature Resorts will focus on families seeking immersive and sophisticated travel experiences, with a target of scaling the brand to 2,000 keys by FY30.

Additionally, the company announced the launch of Keystone, a Privileged Access Program, offering premium benefits like concierge services coupled with flexible and simple membership plans. It also outlined plans for accelerated inventory addition to reach 10,000 keys by FY30, along with a refreshed brand identity that includes rebranding Club Mahindra as Club M. Manoj Bhat, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays said, For almost three decades, Mahindra Holidays has shaped how Indian families holiday, which gives us a competitive edge. The demand for experiential holidays is rising swiftly due to increasing affluence. We recognize that family extends beyond the traditional sense to encompass meaningful connections and shared experiences. Hence, we are embarking on our two-brand strategy, to gain a leadership position in the leisure market.