Blue Cloud Softech Solutions signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Commit to invest Rs 400 cr in Andhra Pradesh's healthcare sector

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), Government of Andhra Pradesh, to invest approximately Rs 400 crore in the state's healthcare sector.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has committed to launching its flagship initiative, BluBio, in the prominent cities of Amaravathi or Vishakhapatnam. This ambitious project will be developed across a sprawling 30-acre site, reflecting the company's substantial dedication to the region's growth and technological advancement.

