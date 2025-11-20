Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commit to invest Rs 400 cr in Andhra Pradesh's healthcare sector

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), Government of Andhra Pradesh, to invest approximately Rs 400 crore in the state's healthcare sector.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has committed to launching its flagship initiative, BluBio, in the prominent cities of Amaravathi or Vishakhapatnam. This ambitious project will be developed across a sprawling 30-acre site, reflecting the company's substantial dedication to the region's growth and technological advancement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Holidays surges on foray into Leisure Hospitality segment

Currency in circulation rises 8.1% on year

India says Joint Crediting Mechanism will catalyse long-term low emission development strategy

H.G. Infra Engineering secures project of Rs 274.11 cr

RNIT AI secures work order from State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story