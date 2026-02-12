Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 388.43 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 8.06% to Rs 18.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 388.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 380.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.388.43380.7310.0010.9334.4436.5524.9627.1018.3619.97

