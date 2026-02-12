Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Associate Sponsors

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 388.43 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries declined 8.06% to Rs 18.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 388.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 380.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales388.43380.73 2 OPM %10.0010.93 -PBDT34.4436.55 -6 PBT24.9627.10 -8 NP18.3619.97 -8

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

