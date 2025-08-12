Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.60% to Rs 399.13 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 39.35% to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 399.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 333.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.399.13333.7310.7510.6737.8329.9428.3621.5221.3215.30

