Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 639.62% to Rs 7.84 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation rose 200.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 639.62% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.841.068.93-42.452.250.552.100.420.570.19

