Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 124.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 124.49% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 1012.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 894.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1012.81894.7410.808.91108.3261.1381.3335.1362.6127.89

