M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 22.06 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.0621.37-1.31-1.080.140.140.130.130.080.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News