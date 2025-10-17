Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.63%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.63% at 34950.7 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Wipro Ltd shed 5.09%, Mphasis Ltd slipped 3.23% and Infosys Ltd dropped 2.07%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 18.00% over last one year compared to the 3.88% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.56% and Nifty FMCG index added 1.37% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.49% to close at 25709.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.58% to close at 83952.19 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News