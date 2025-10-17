Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese market tumble, Nikkei down 1.44%

Japanese market tumble, Nikkei down 1.44%

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Japanese markets tumbled and the yen extended its run of three consecutive sessions of gains after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo hinted at a possible October rate hike.

The Nikkei average fell 1.44 percent to 47,582.15 while the broader Topix index settled 1.03 percent lower at 3,170.44.

Banks led losses amid signs of credit stress at U.S. regional banks. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial lost 3-4 percent. Technology investor SoftBank Group tumbled 3.4 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

