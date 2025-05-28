Donear Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 257.66 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries declined 89.88% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 257.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.18% to Rs 31.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 913.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 799.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

