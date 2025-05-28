Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Donear Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Donear Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 257.66 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries declined 89.88% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 257.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.18% to Rs 31.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 913.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 799.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales257.66242.60 6 913.70799.14 14 OPM %5.1712.14 -9.0510.12 - PBDT8.1625.19 -68 57.7459.52 -3 PBT4.4422.03 -80 44.6347.48 -6 NP1.6115.91 -90 31.8734.71 -8

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

