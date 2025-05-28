Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -26.23 crore

Net loss of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -26.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.59% to Rs 53.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.21% to Rs 75.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

-26.2330.0775.45128.34105.0396.7193.3597.52-28.2928.5568.83123.47-28.2928.5568.82123.47-22.9522.3753.42103.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News