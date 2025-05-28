Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs -26.23 crore

Net loss of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -26.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.59% to Rs 53.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.21% to Rs 75.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-26.2330.07 PL 75.45128.34 -41 OPM %105.0396.71 -93.3597.52 - PBDT-28.2928.55 PL 68.83123.47 -44 PBT-28.2928.55 PL 68.82123.47 -44 NP-22.9522.37 PL 53.42103.90 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 0.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 71.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

DCM consolidated net profit declines 85.65% in the March 2025 quarter

NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story