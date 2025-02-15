Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GEE standalone net profit declines 64.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 80.95 crore

Net profit of GEE declined 64.56% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 80.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales80.9584.61 -4 OPM %6.0710.45 -PBDT2.765.89 -53 PBT1.734.87 -64 NP1.293.64 -65

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

