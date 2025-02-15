GEE standalone net profit declines 64.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 80.95 crore

Net profit of GEE declined 64.56% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 80.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.80.9584.616.0710.452.765.891.734.871.293.64

