GEE standalone net profit declines 64.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 80.95 croreNet profit of GEE declined 64.56% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 80.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales80.9584.61 -4 OPM %6.0710.45 -PBDT2.765.89 -53 PBT1.734.87 -64 NP1.293.64 -65
