DoT releases National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025)

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, released the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025) a key policy document that governs the management and allocation of radio-frequency spectrum in India. NFAP-2025 will come into effect from 30 December 2025.

The NFAP-2025 will provide the allocation of radio-frequency spectrum to various radio-communication services in the frequency range 8.3 kHz to 3000 GHz. It serves as an essential reference for spectrum managers, wireless operators, and telecom equipment manufacturers.

NFAP-2025 introduces several strategic and future-ready revisions to meet the growing spectrum demand for next-generation technologies.

Identification of the 64257125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), significantly enhancing mid-band spectrum availability for 5G, 5G Advanced, and future 6G networks.