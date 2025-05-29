Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit declines 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit declines 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.92% to Rs 460.22 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care declined 15.95% to Rs 32.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.92% to Rs 460.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.48% to Rs 83.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 1711.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1332.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales460.22348.87 32 1711.001332.15 28 OPM %28.4630.97 -26.6727.19 - PBDT121.41100.87 20 393.61310.94 27 PBT61.0254.17 13 162.87140.57 16 NP32.5738.75 -16 83.4683.06 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanishk Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharika Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.76% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story