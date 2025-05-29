Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit declines 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.92% to Rs 460.22 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care declined 15.95% to Rs 32.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.92% to Rs 460.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 348.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.48% to Rs 83.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 1711.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1332.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

