NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.94% to Rs 201.43 crore

Net Loss of NACL Industries reported to Rs 50.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.94% to Rs 201.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 457.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 92.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 58.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.60% to Rs 1234.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1778.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

201.43457.161234.521778.73-36.672.38-5.090.96-86.92-4.17-119.45-49.06-94.96-11.17-148.50-76.30-50.00-9.01-92.13-58.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News