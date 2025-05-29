Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -22.00 crore

Net Loss of Mediaone Global Entertainment reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -22.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.95% to Rs 4.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 81.13% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-22.005.43 PL 3.7419.82 -81 OPM %100.772.21 -6.9525.83 - PBDT-17.120.12 PL 5.315.08 5 PBT-2.01-0.21 -857 4.003.74 7 NP-0.29-0.21 -38 4.003.74 7

