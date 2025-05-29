Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharika Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharika Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 34.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Sales decline 40.80% to Rs 17.38 crore

Net profit of Sharika Enterprises declined 34.76% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.80% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 81.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales17.3829.36 -41 81.7178.42 4 OPM %24.7429.90 -2.361.59 - PBDT4.048.37 -52 0.561.78 -69 PBT3.838.10 -53 -0.141.04 PL NP5.037.71 -35 -0.231.53 PL

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

