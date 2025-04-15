Board of Max Financial Services approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 15 April 2025

The Board of Max Financial Services at its meeting held on 15 April 2025 has accepted the cessation of Amrit Pal Singh as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company on the close of business hours on 30 April 2025, on completion of the term of three years.

The Board has appointed Nishant Kumar Gehlawat as the Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel ('KMP') of the Company under section 203(1)(iii) of the Companies Act, 2013 effective 01 May 2025.

