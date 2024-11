Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 15.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.51% to Rs 8016.10 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 15.28% to Rs 1255.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1482.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 8016.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6880.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8016.106880.2025.9029.192314.402292.201917.401916.701255.701482.20

