Megastar Foods consolidated net profit declines 21.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 30.68% to Rs 90.00 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods declined 21.18% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 90.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales90.0068.87 31 OPM %5.025.37 -PBDT3.003.36 -11 PBT2.122.73 -22 NP1.602.03 -21

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

