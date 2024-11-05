Megastar Foods consolidated net profit declines 21.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.68% to Rs 90.00 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods declined 21.18% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 90.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.90.0068.875.025.373.003.362.122.731.602.03

