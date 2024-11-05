SJVN consolidated net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 1026.25 croreNet profit of SJVN rose 0.34% to Rs 441.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 439.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 1026.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 878.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1026.25878.36 17 OPM %80.7280.40 -PBDT722.49670.71 8 PBT589.69568.83 4 NP441.14439.64 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News