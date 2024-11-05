SJVN consolidated net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 1026.25 crore

Net profit of SJVN rose 0.34% to Rs 441.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 439.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 1026.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 878.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

