SJVN consolidated net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 1026.25 crore

Net profit of SJVN rose 0.34% to Rs 441.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 439.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 1026.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 878.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1026.25878.36 17 OPM %80.7280.40 -PBDT722.49670.71 8 PBT589.69568.83 4 NP441.14439.64 0

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

