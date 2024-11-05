Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SPS International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of SPS International reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 OPM %-450.00-700.00 -PBDT-0.09-0.07 -29 PBT-0.09-0.07 -29 NP-0.09-0.07 -29

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

