Dr Reddys Laboratories announces resignation of Chief Human Resources Officer

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
With effect from 30 November 2025

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that Archana Bhaskar has resigned from the position of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the Company. She will cease to be CHRO and Senior Management Personnel of the Company, effective from the close of business hours on 30 November 2025.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

