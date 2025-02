DRC Systems India consolidated net profit declines 30.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 16.95 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India declined 30.39% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 16.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16.9513.5629.6242.045.255.764.085.033.555.10

