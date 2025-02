Archean Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.28% to Rs 242.29 crore

Net profit of Archean Chemical Industries declined 52.75% to Rs 47.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 101.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 41.28% to Rs 242.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 412.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.242.29412.6333.0035.2585.89152.7965.75135.1347.97101.53

