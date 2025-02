NHPC consolidated net profit declines 52.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 2286.76 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 52.49% to Rs 231.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 486.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 2286.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2055.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2286.762055.5044.6736.59731.071205.35434.36909.12231.23486.74

