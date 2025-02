Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 40.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 4360.47 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 40.71% to Rs 234.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 394.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 4360.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4389.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4360.474389.0812.6817.79639.37829.00460.10660.73234.14394.90

