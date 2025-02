SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 61.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.40% to Rs 33.89 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 61.62% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.8944.835.4911.822.395.671.795.051.373.57

