Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 12.99% in the June 2025 quarter

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 12.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 18.29 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 12.99% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.2915.36 19 OPM %34.9434.11 -PBDT6.485.25 23 PBT4.894.32 13 NP4.353.85 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 313.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

NSE SME Bhadora Industries starts with a faint current on listing day

Suprajit Engg slides after Q1 PAT drop 3% YoY to Rs 49 cr

NSE SME Parth Electricals & Engineering sparks gain on market debut

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story