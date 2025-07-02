Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dreamfolks drops after terminating programs of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank

Dreamfolks drops after terminating programs of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dreamfolks Services declined 4% to Rs 226.85 following the closure of the programs run for its clients including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, effective from 1 July 2025.

However, the company said that its contracts with aforementioned clients are still valid.

While the company is currently evaluating the exact potential impact of aforesaid, it is likely to be material in nature. Activation of new programs/ deactivation of existing programs is part of the companys regular business operations. Moreover, the company is committed to take requisite actions for mitigating above impact.

Dreamfolks Services is India's largest airport service aggregator platform. Its clients include major card networks, banks, online travel agents, airlines and enterprises. It provides the customers of its clients access to services such as lounges, food & beverage, spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels/nap room access and baggage transfer.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.23% to Rs 17.19 crore on a 20.46% increase in sales to Rs 320.80 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE SME Suntech Infra Solutions impresses on listing day

South Indian Bank Q1 gross advances grow 8% YoY

Keystone Realtors soars after securing contract for Rs 3,000 crore redevelopment project in Andheri

BSE SME Supertech EV hits the brakes on day one

LTTS inks multi-year collaboration pact with Sweden-based TRATON GROUP

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story