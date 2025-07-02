Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keystone Realtors soars after securing contract for Rs 3,000 crore redevelopment project in Andheri

Keystone Realtors soars after securing contract for Rs 3,000 crore redevelopment project in Andheri

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Keystone Realtors jumped 5.07% to Rs 657.65 after the company announced that it has been selected by 8 housing societies as the developer for the large-scale cluster redevelopment project in Andheri West, Mumbai.

The development agreement (DA) has already been executed with 5 societies, while LOIs has been received from the remaining 3 societies, with DA execution expected over the next few days.

The project involves the redevelopment of a cluster of private housing societies located in Andheris vibrant residential hub, with a cumulative plot area of approximately 4.75 acres (19,229 square meters), encompassing 548 existing members. The proposed redevelopment is expected to unlock a saleable area of approximately 10.6 lakh square feet and generate a gross development value (GDV) of nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

"With this addition, Rustomjee has further strengthened its project pipeline for the current financial year, continuing its momentum of adding strategically located high-potential redevelopment projects in key city clusters, the company stated.

Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent MMR based real estate developer and a leader in the redevelopment space. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 37 completed projects, 16 ongoing projects, and 26 forthcoming projects.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 111.21% to Rs 64.80 crore, despite a 27.94% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 584.85 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Supertech EV hits the brakes on day one

LTTS inks multi-year collaboration pact with Sweden-based TRATON GROUP

Nibe bags Rs 23-cr turret structure assembly supply order

RBI says 98.29% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation returned

RITES gains after securing major orders from African Railways and Indian Railways

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story